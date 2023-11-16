Abia Shuts 197 Private Schools As 8,000 Get Free Medical Treatment

In line with the ongoing reform in the education sector, Abia State Government has shut down 197 private schools for operating below the required minimum standard. This is even as he disclosed that over eight thousand Abians have so far accessed free medical treatment under the ongoing government free medical services. Majority of the schools, according to the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, are located in Aba and Umuahia.

Kanu explained that 900 of the schools have so far been inspected by the team set up for the purpose. Prince Kanu said that the closure of the schools was part of the determination of the government to sanitize and reform the education sector in line with modern standards in infrastructure and teaching. The Commissioner warned that no private school would be permitted to operate below the standard. “The inspection of schools is on- going and as at the last count, about 900 schools have been inspected.

A few of the schools are not so lucky, they failed the test of the required standards and they were shut down,” Kanu said. He disclosed that government discovered that the integrity of the of- fice building of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, was suspicious and therefore not safe to work in and has consequently directed the staff to relocate until a permanent solution was found. He said the safety of the staff was paramount to the government.

“Just last week, as a proactive government, staff of ASUBEB were evacuated from that building because the integrity of that building, the structure was suspicious.” The Information boss announced that in addition to the six roads already reconstructed and commissioned in Aba, Governor Alex Otti, would soon commission additional three roads, even as the State Ministry of Works has been directed to continue with the repair of internal roads and streets in Umuahia.