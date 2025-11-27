Abia Shippers Association Drags SON To Senate Over Alleged Illegal Levy

The Abia State Shippers Association has petitioned the Senate against the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) over what it described as the imposition of an illegal levy on its members.

The petition was submitted on Thursday by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District, on behalf of the association.

During plenary, Senator Abaribe read a summary of the petition, in which the association alleged that SON demanded N2 million from each warehouse owned by its members in Aba.

With approximately 2,000 warehouses affected, the association claimed that SON was seeking to collect N4 billion, describing the action as an illegal imposition.

The petitioners further stated that investigations revealed that SON had not imposed the levy on any other chapter of the Shippers Association elsewhere in the country.

After the summary was read, Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed Senator Abaribe to formally lay the petition before the Senate for legislative action.

The petition was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions for investigation.

The Senate President mandated the committee to review the petition and report back to the chamber within one week.