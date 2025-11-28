Abia Shippers Association Drags SON To Senaate For Alleged Illegal Levy

The Abia State Shippers Association has petitioned the Senate against the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), over what it called imposition of illegal levy on members.

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, submitted the petition to the Senate yesterday, on behalf of the association.

In the summary of the petition which was read on the floor of the Senate by Abaribe during plenary, the association accused SON of imposing N2m on each warehouse owned by members of the association in Aba.

The Shippers association put the number of the warehouses at 2000, saying that the SON was targeting N4 billion from the warehouse owner, describing the situation as illegal imposition.

The petitioners furtger stated that findings showed that SON did not impose the said levy on any other chapter of the Shippers Association anywhere in the country.

After reading the summary, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, directed Senator Abaribe to lay the petition before the Senate for further legislative action. Akpabio also referred the petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct.