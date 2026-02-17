Abia Shifts Focus To Hospitality For Jobs, Revenue

Leveraging the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with international hospitality group Radisson Blu, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, will on February 25 formally flag off the construction of the state’s first five-star hotel, the new Enyimba International Hotel Limited.

The 250-room facility, to be handled by the Radisson Blu Group, according to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, will feature additional amenities aimed at job creation and revenue generation.

Kanu explained that the project aligns with the state government’s industrial transformation agenda, with a particular focus on the hospitality industry.

He revealed that the government has already signed an MoU with Radisson Blu Group to manage the Enyimba International Hotel after it is fully renovated and retrofitted.

According to him, “The 250-room hotel facility will commence with an initial 155 rooms and, over time, scale up to 250 rooms.

“When fully operational, the facility will provide about 5,500 direct and indirect jobs. The Abia State Government aims to boost its internally generated revenue through the five-star hotel project.

“The hotel project will drive economic growth, increase internally generated revenue, and give the state a strong presence in Nigeria’s hospitality industry.”

The commissioner also provided an update on the second batch of the teacher recruitment exercise, stating that of the 36,415 applications received, 24,023 candidates were shortlisted for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), the date of which will be announced in due course.

He further disclosed that the government is deploying an Education Management Information System (EMIS) to integrate education data and processes at the basic and secondary levels into a central database.

“The system will support efficient school management, data-driven development, and the planning of measurable outcomes in schools,” Prince Kanu added.