Abia Sets Up Unified Task Force To Enforce Govt Policies

The Abia State government has disbanded illegal task forces extorting unsuspecting citizens under the guise of working for the government with the establishment of a unified task force for the enforcement of all government policies at the state, local government and MDAs. Disclosing this after the state’s executive council meeting yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, said a special retreat would be organised for the six teams whose membership would be drawn from the ministries, local government councils and the private sector.

He said coordinators would head the task forces, four of which would operate in Aba with two in Umuahia, adding that with its formal inauguration, the embarrassing touting and unnecessary harassment of citizens would become a thing of the past.

“There will be a retreat later in the week for the take-off of the unified task force being sponsored by the state government. That is the one-stop-taskforce that will handle all issues of enforcement and government initiatives across the state.