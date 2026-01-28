Abia Sets Up Industrial Policy C’ttee To Fast-Track Industrialisation

In a strategic move to boost the ease of doing business and create a more conducive environment for residents and prospective investors, the Abia State Government has announced the establishment of a committee to drive the formulation and implementation of a new industrial policy for the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the decision became necessary following the wide-ranging transformation and institutional reforms carried out by the state government over the past 31 months.

“Abia State Government believes the time has come for an industrial policy to be put in place — a policy that will drive the industrial development of the state,” Kanu said.

He noted that the state, through its Ease of Doing Business Agency, has made significant progress in improving the business climate, adding that the new industrial policy would further strengthen these gains.

“In the coming weeks, when the policy is ready, the public will be invited to a session where it will be formally launched,” the commissioner stated.

According to him, the policy, combined with a conducive business environment, would help attract investment, stimulate development, and effectively market Abia’s economic potentials, while strengthening its comparative advantages in resource availability and management.

Prince Kanu also disclosed that the government has initiated additional urban renewal plans aligned with the state’s Development Plan (2025–2050).

He said the programmes would be driven by the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), and Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA).

The commissioner explained that the initiative would address critical infrastructure programmes, including street naming, house numbering, and geo-referencing, aimed at ensuring order, effective planning, and sustainable economic growth across the state.