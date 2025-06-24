Abia Sets Two-Year Timeline For Completion Of $1.3b Medical City

Share

The Abia State Government has announced a 24-month deadline for the completion of its proposed $1.3 billion medical city, a landmark healthcare project aimed at reversing the tide of medical tourism in Nigeria.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the 1,000-bed facility will be officially flagged off by Governor Alex Otti on July 10, 2025.

Kanu disclosed that construction work on the access road leading to the 200-hectare complex is nearing completion. He described the project as a “signature initiative” that will position Abia State as a leading hub for advanced healthcare in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

“The Abia Medical City is the flagship project that will ultimately reverse medical tourism—not just in Abia or the Southeast—but across Nigeria and West Africa,” Kanu said. “It will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, a five-star hotel complex, and accommodation for patients and their families.”

The medical city is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with MKP International Holdings on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model. The state government is providing land, reputation, and logistical support.

In addition to the medical project, Kanu also announced the imminent flag-off of 11 rural road projects and three agro-logistics hubs in Obinto (Arochukwu LGA), Uzuakoli (Bende LGA), and Ndoru (Ikwuano LGA) under the World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The Commissioner stated that the state has drawn down ₦4.1 billion in counterpart funding for the RAAMP initiative, which he described as “a clear demonstration of Governor Otti’s unwavering commitment to statewide rural infrastructure development.”

On ongoing infrastructure works, Kanu said rehabilitation and maintenance are underway in 48 locations across the state, with two projects already completed and three new roads added to the maintenance schedule.

The completed roads include the Agbama–Okwu–Olokoro Road in Umuahia South and the Nkwoegwu–Afugiri–Umuyota Road in Umuahia North.

New additions include the Ozuama–Corpers’ Lodge spot intervention, asphalt overlay of the Abiriba Roundabout to Orie Akwa Junction, and the rehabilitation of Senator Adolphus Wabara Road off IBB–Ahiaeke Road, Umuahia.

