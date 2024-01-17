Abia Sets Production Date For Modular Refinery

Abia State government has reiterated its commitment to the realization of the modular refinery setting a 2025 date for the commencement of production of petroleum products from the refinery at the Abia Industrial Innovative Park, Owaza in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Petroleum and Solid Minerals Development, Prof Joel Ogbonna dropped the hint while updating journalists on the progress of work in the park.

He said the 2000 hectares land area of the refinery was being cleared with the aim of commencing the project as part of the first major project of the larger concept of the Industrial Park.

Ogbonna explained that the project would mark a major milestone in the social and economic life of the State as it targets 2000 job opportunities, increased internal revenue and contributes to the aggregate of refined petroleum products.

The Commissioner also disclosed that some US companies have indicated an interest in solid minerals in the State even as the necessary official processes were being followed to formalize the investments.

According to him, “The modular refinery project of Abia Industrial Innovation Park will come on stream in 2025. It will be the first major industrial project of that industrial park. Of course, once that refinery comes on stream, it would provide job opportunities to the teeming youths in excess of about two thousand jobs.

“These are direct jobs, when you want to talk about the indirect jobs, it would run into thousands as well. It would help provide refined products for Abians as well as increase the revenue base of the State.”

The Commissioner said that the State government was making efforts to reap the huge opportunities provided by the petroleum and mineral resources endowment in the State, revealing that a lot of investors were jostling to come to Abia State.

“He added that the government was in a hurry to bring transformation through the establishment of the industrial innovation park.

He said, “About two thousand hectares of land has been acquired in Owaza. Before now, many of us didn’t know that we had oil and gas in Abia State even though this has been a curse rather than a blessing to Abia because of the bad governance of successive governments. Right now, we want to convert those wastes to wealth.”

According to Prof. Ogbonna, the modular refinery “presents a huge opportunity for job and wealth creation and of course, we are taking advantage of the natural endowment which we have not taken advantage of before now. So, I do believe that in the next couple of years, job opportunities will be huge. AIIP is in the position to provide over ten thousand jobs and I look forward to that.”