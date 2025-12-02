New Telegraph

Abia Set To Unveil 25-Year Development Blueprint

Abia State Government says its 25-year growth and development plan will soon be unveiled as a strategic document outlining the state’s long-term development trajectory.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the plan captures short, medium, and long-term growth projections arranged in a sequential framework aimed at ensuring structured development regardless of the administration in power.

He explained that the blueprint will also contain clear funding pathways, adding that the government will provide the necessary legal backing to ensure the plan runs its full course once unveiled.

Prince Kanu further disclosed that the Materials Testing Laboratory built by Governor Alex Otti has been fully installed and is ready for commissioning.

According to him, the facility will play a crucial role in preventing building collapses across Abia State.

