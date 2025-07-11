Friends and associates of Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti on Thursday in Umuahia, the state capital, raised over 3.4 billion naira for the Abia Security Trust Fund.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Otti said it is another layout programme in his holistic security outlook, focusing on prevention of criminal activities.

He stressed that it is in line with the provisions of the Abia State Security Trust Fund, Law 2024, which empowers the State to set up a specialised framework for mobilising, managing and deploying resources in support of its security infrastructure.

The Governor charged Abia people and residents to take more than a passing interest in issues of security around their vicinity in order to tackle security challenges and remain ahead of criminals.

He thanked all that donated to the trust fund and appreciated the job being done by the Abia State Security Trust Fund and reiterated the need for people to have more than a passing interest in security issues in our neighborhoods, places of business, and in the larger community.

The Abia Governor explained that insecurity creates economic and social crisis, impoverishes the population, and makes refugees of individuals and families in their homeland and must not be allowed to thrive.

Otti noted that his administration has demonstrated prudence in the management of resources, assuring that every kobo raised from the process would be judiciously applied.

He recalled that on assumption of office, he made a firm commitment to recover every inch of Abia territory from the criminals who had carved out some parts of the State for themselves and expressed joy that through Operation Crush and other security interventions, Abia is relatively peaceful.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Abia State Security Trust Fund, Mr. Obiamaraije Stanley, represented by the Vice Chairman, Chief Johnson Chukwu, said that the Trust Fund as established by law is a public-private partnership initiative designed to mobilize resources from both government and non-governmental stakeholders to enhance the operational capabilities of security agencies within the State.

Obiamaraije said that the overall goal of the trust fund is simply to provide logistics, equipment, communication tools, surveillance infrastructure and other critical support to enable security agencies respond effectively to challenges in real time.

He thanked Otti for not only initiating and supporting the functionality of the Abia State Security Trust Fund but for backing the initiative with unwavering political will, visionary leadership and actionable commitment.

Obiamaraije added that, under Otti, Abia is rapidly moving towards a new era of responsive governance, infrastructure renewal and sustainable development.

The Secretary of the Trust Fund and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legal Matters, Bar. Mrs. Nkolika Cleopatra Ubani appreciated the Governor for his unwavering commitment to security of lives and properties in Abia State.

She urged all stakeholders and invitees to support the good job of the Abia State Trust Fund to sustain the peace and order through preventive approach to crime fighting.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Ide John Udeagbala while noting that security is everyone’s business, said that every individual must take responsibility in supporting and complementing the Governor’s efforts towards achieving adequate security.

Udeagbala called on all to make donations to the Security Trust Fund and stressed the need for all to be proactive and ensure that they report incidences of crime and criminality to the appropriate authorities.

New Telegraph reports that the event attracted donations from Prince Arthur Eze, represented by Prince Eze Offor, a representative of Deji Adeleke, Bank CEOs and representives of various financial institutions, contractors who saluted Otti’s initiative and pledged their unwavering support to him and the Security Trust Fund.

The event equally attracted many dignitaries from all works of lives including Chief Innocent Chukwuma, CEO, Innoson Motors, Arc. Dr. Kaycee Orji, Ceo, Roxettes Motors and Prof. Barth Nnaji, Chairman Geometric Power Limited.