Abia SEC Approves Building, Construction Of Materials Testing Lab

The Abia State Executive Council has approved the setting up of a standard Materials Testing Laboratory in Umuahia, the capital of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, while breaking the resolution disclosed that the laboratory was conceived to end the use of substandard materials in building and construction.

The government spokesman said the setting up of the Standard Materials Testing Laboratory would test and certify the quality of building and construction materials before they can be used.

The idea behind the project, he further explained, is to ensure that standard quality materials are used in building and construction to forestal incessant collapse of buildings in Nigeria with the attendant human and material loss. He said the establishment would also provide a platform for research for higher institutions and private companies.

“This government is trying to ensure that such instances do not occur in our State. The lab may include where they test materials for road construction. It will also provide a platform for research for those who want to carry out research in such areas. They will be able to use such a facility to carry out research when you want to test materials,” Kanu said.

Throwing more light on the Laboratory, the General Manager of Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Mr. Kingsley Agomuo, described it as a worthwhile government initiative.

“This is also going to assist us in ensuring that every building, and road construction, including bridges meets the required standards. You are also aware that the use of substandard materials is the order of the day.

“So with this, it’s going to be pretty difficult for you to start any construction work and get any approval at any stage without subjecting the materials you are going to use through this laboratory,” he said.

Mr Agomuo, who said the lab would also be set up in other areas of the State, maintained it would have the capacity to handle soil tests, reinforcement of rods, aggregate materials and asphalt. He said it is not something that is restricted to building alone but other forms of construction.