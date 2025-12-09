Abia Saves N2.5bn Through Medical Missions, Health Partnerships

The Abia State Government says strategic partnerships and health interventions under the current administration have saved the state over N2.5 billion in healthcare costs, while improving access to quality medical services.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this in Umuahia, citing a recent report from the Abia State Ministry of Health.

He said the state’s collaborations with global health organizations, guided by Governor Otti’s leadership vision, have strengthened health sector reforms and saved countless lives.

Prince Kanu named key partners, including Revive Belgium, ProHealth, the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, Living Hope Foundation, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), among others.

He revealed that the state will leverage these partnerships for a new Global Medical Mission scheduled from December 15 to 18, 2025, in collaboration with the Abia State Diaspora Council and the Ministry of Health. “The outreach promises to significantly impact the lives of Abians in numerous ways,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, 81 of the 102 Primary Health Centres under the first phase of “Project Ekwueme” are now functional, with the remaining 21 expected to be fully equipped and operational in the new year.

Prince Kanu also announced the launch of the Maternal and Newborn Round 2 programme on December 9, which will be implemented jointly by the Office of the First Lady, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Women Affairs, and anchored by the State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

In addition, he stated that the National Malaria Elimination Programme is establishing a vector surveillance laboratory at Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, to monitor and track malaria prevalence in the state.