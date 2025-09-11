Abia Rubella Disease Prevalence Worries Health Agency

The current prevalence rate of 45 cases per million population of rubella disease in Abia State has raised concerns requiring aggressive vaccination campaign, the Executive Secretary of Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ASPHCDA, Dr Kalu Ulu Kalu, has said.

Kalu told stakeholders/technical working group on primary health care during an engagement meeting in Umuahia that the rate is unacceptable and urged health workers to take advantage of Governor Alex Otti’s support to raise the vaccination ante, even as he called on the people to embrace the campaign, which he said would be rolled out in February 2026.

He described rubella as a contagious viral infection like measles, but preventable by vaccine and explained that it would be combined with measles vaccine and run simultaneously with Human Papilloma Virus, HPV, and routine immunization.

He further noted that while the HPV vaccine targets nine year old girls, rubella/measles is for women of child bearing age.

He said the danger with rubella is that if not administered, it can have adverse effects on the unborn baby, causing in some cases, congenital blindness, dumbness and deafness.