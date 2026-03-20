Abia Ready To Formalise $200m Investment Deal With Presco On Oil Palm Cultivation, Processing

The Abia State Government has disclosed all arrangements are afoot to formalise a $200 million investment partnership with Presco Plc aimed at revitalising oil palm cultivation and establishing a major processing hub in the state.

Governor Alex Otti disclosed this during a meeting with a delegation from the company at the Government House in Umuahia, where both parties agreed in principle to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the large-scale oil palm development project.

During the meeting, the Chairman of Presco Plc, Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi, said the company was prepared to invest $200 million in oil palm production and processing operations in Abia State. He explained that the project would involve the acquisition of about 14,000 hectares of land for plantation development.

Sarumi noted that the com- pany planned to establish a major oil palm processing hub in Abia to serve the Southeast region, adding that the wide industrial applications of palm oil could attract several downstream industries to the state.

According to him, the initiative is projected to generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, par- ticularly for young people, across plantation operations, milling activities, logistics and related support services. He added that the development would help reduce rural-urban migration while stimulating economic growth in host communities.

He further revealed that three potential locations have been identified for the plantation project, including Ozuitem in Bende Local Government Area, Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area and Ulonna in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

Sarumi described the proposed investment as a modern continuation of the agricultural transformation initiated by Michael Okpara, whose farm settlement programmes significantly boosted oil palm production in the former Eastern Region.