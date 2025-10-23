Abia Provides Project Update On Schools, Roads, Others

Abia State Government has said nine of the 63 public schools currently undergoing renovation are ready for use.

The project, according to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, is in tandem with the ongoing transformation in the state’s educational sector. Kanu explained that the remaining 54 schools are at various stages of completion.

He said: “This, of course, is in line with the government’s agenda of transforming the learning environment in our public schools across the 17th LGAs of the state.

“The completed schools which are spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, in line with the inclusive style of governance of this administration include; Nkata Community Primary School, Ibeku High School, Ohuhu Community Secondary School Amaogugu, all in Umuahia North LGA.”