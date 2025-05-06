Abia Provides Financial Lifeline To SMEs

Share

The Abia State Government has announced a N10 billion Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) loan initiative in partnership with the Bank of Industry, inviting SMEs in need of financial support to revive or expand their businesses.

Speaking on the initiative, the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, revealed that the first phase of the facility has already commenced, with the State contributing N2 billion and the Bank of Industry providing a counterpart fund of N3 billion, totaling N5 billion for the initial phase.

“This fund is available for SMEs across various sectors. The state government has paid its counterpart fund of N2 billion, and the Bank of Industry will provide the remaining N3 billion, making up the N5 billion in the first phase,” Kanu explained.

In an effort to reduce poverty and empower women in the State, the Ministry of Women Affairs, through its Livelihood Collective Project, has set up 60 agro-processing sites across the three senatorial zones for garri and oil palm processing. These sites are located in Isiala Ngwa North LGA (21 sites), Obingwa LGA (20 sites), and Ohafia LGA (19 sites).

“The aim of these initiatives is to lift as many Abians as possible out of poverty,” Kanu noted.

“These women have been empowered through these projects, and we believe this is the right way to support our womenfolk.”

Additionally, Kanu announced that the State Executive Council, in line with the Governor’s agenda to provide jobs for the youth, has decided to increase the number of trainees at the Ethnocentric School of Fashion from 2,000 to 5,000 for the next batch.

Kanu also shared that the government has successfully tested its Wide Area Network (WAN) Internet Access and Managed Network Services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat and other government complexes.

He confirmed that the first phase of the Internet Access project will be launched on Friday, May 9, 2025, and the installation of the network will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of civil servants.

