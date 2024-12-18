Abia Proceeds With Electricity Bill Legislation Despite Senate’s Prohibition

Share

In compliance with the electricity Act 2023, which empowered States to generate and distribute electricity, Abia State Government has sent the State Electricity Bill to the House of Assembly for consideration despite Senate recent resolution barring States from legislating on power.

Pursuant to this, the Abia State House of Assembly has scheduled the Bill for public hearing for inputs from public, various interest groups and critical stakeholders.

Speaking on the merits of the Bill, Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, said the law would act as a catalyst to Governor Alex Otti’s goal of providing access to electricity to both the unserved and underserved populace of the State.

“It’s a law that will be tailored to creating the Abia State electricity market. As we know, last year the Electricity Act 2023 was passed into law which gives States and sub nationals the framework and mandate to create their own electricity market.

“We are looking at the full value chain – from generation to transmission to distribution.

So, for Abia state, we are creating a market, an electricity market that will be competitive and efficient; that will be driven by market forces; that takes care of local communities and local content.

