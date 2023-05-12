Abia Poly: Charade Termed Convocation Can’t Stop Our Strike – Angry Union Members

The members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), Abia State Polytechnic Chapter have said despite the school’s hurriedly done convocation ceremony on Friday, 12th May 2023, it will not prevent them from embarking on an indefinite strike next week.

The angry union members who preferred anonymity said that they were shocked that the leadership of both unions allowed the convocation to hold after the Acting Rector, Hagler Okorie roped them in with a plea during an emergency meeting (congress) to allow him to hold the supposedly historic convocation to recoup the money spent on the occasion.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Okorie declared that Abia State Polytechnic is back on track, adding that the institution has broken new ground in producing quality graduates for the Nigerian industry.

He said he has to hold the convocation because the graduates of the polytechnic had not had their convocation in the past 12 years, despite graduating from the institution, which he described as abnormal.

“Abia Poly, for the past 11 or 12 years, has not done a convocation for its students that graduated. We are now having an eleventh and twelfth combined convocation. The chaps are excited; their parents are excited. I am going to clear the arrears of convocation and then face the arrears of salaries.”

He lamented the drop in student population, with many students preferring to study at private-owned polytechnics in the state, a situation that affected the revenue of the polytechnic.

While leading journalists around the institution to showcase ongoing projects, Okorie, who avowed that Abia Polytechnic has survived its most challenging periods to emerge stronger, said that some notable Nigerians, including Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), would be honoured by the school on convocation day.

Meanwhile, the union members told our correspondent that they were shocked when their leaders defied the order of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, 8th May 2023 ordering all of them to embark on an indefinite strike by Tuesday, 9th May 2023 just because of the convocation.

New Telegraph reports that on Monday, 8th May 2023, the NLC through a statement by State Secretary, Comrade Emma Alozie charged all Abia Workers, including those in the LGAs to withdraw their services to Abia State Government and stay at home from midnight on Monday, 8th May 2023.

New Telegraph gathered from the sources who are members of SSANIP and ASUP that the workers of the Polytechnic, are currently been owed Abia 43 months of salary arrears.

Abia Poly workers were gearing up to join others including the judiciary on the strike only for them to be told to allow the Acting Rector and some government officials to recoup the money spent to organize the occasion.

They said, “We know their plans. There’s nothing like convocation. It’s a charade, a complete sham. What the Rector and his friends in government are doing today is a fundraising event.

“This is why they agreed to make the ceremony a convocation for all those who graduated between 2010-2022 which is a period of twelve years (12 years).

“They made it clear to everybody involved that for them to get their original certificate for both National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) they must pay twenty thousand naira (N20,000) while the convocation gown will be given to each of them to put own at the price of five thousand naira each (N5,000).

“As of 2010 and its nearest years until recently, the population of the school was above twenty thousand and the school usually graduates over five thousand students. By our own estimation, close to fifty thousand students were meant to pay the amount we just mentioned.”

The angry members told our correspondent that they already know what the Rector and his government friends had in mind when they equally saw the invitation he sent out to some top personalities to give them awards/fellowships to help them raise money.

“We gathered, there’s no money for them to do certain things and they’re seeing Abia Poly’s supposedly convocation as a money-raising avenue.

“We know how a certain state governor from a neighbouring state helped them to raise funds for the programme initially, but everybody is aware that after the convocation, we’ll shut down the school indefinitely.

“It’s unfortunate that the Rector only wanted the convocation to hold because of his personal commitments to the government that has decided to starve all of us.

“To our colleagues and union leaders who even agreed with the Rector, I want to see their faces during the event. What will they tell some of our colleagues who have already lost their lives?

“Will they tell them they were part of those who use one week to cook up a fundraising event they tagged a convocation for who and for what,” the angry union members said.

Efforts to hear from the school authority met a break wall as top management officers were said to be very busy when our correspondent went there and when the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Mrs Stella Nwakamma was contacted, she did not respond to calls placed on her mobile line.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the school’s management who preferred anonymity denied the allegations and said that the convocation ceremony has been in the pipeline, but was only inherited by the Hagler Okorie-led management who decided to implement it.

He however said that Okorie who finally brought the convocation ceremony deserves some praise and not vilification for making an age-long dream of the institution come to pass.