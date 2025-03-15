Abia Police Rescue Four Kidnap Victims, Neutralize Six Kidnappers

Share

The operatives of the Abia State Police Command have confirmed the rescue of four kidnap victims and the elimination of six suspected kidnappers following a gun battle in the Osisioma Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, who presented the rescued victims at the Government House in Umuahia on Saturday, said they were abducted on March 9 along New Umuahia Road in the Obingwa Local Government Area.

According to the CP, the police tactical team launched an operation after receiving intelligence on the kidnappers’ location, using advanced technology to track them to Osukwa in Osisioma LGA.

He added that two AK-47 rifles and several rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Reacting to the development, the state governor, Alex Otti, commended the police for their swift response and assured them of his administration’s commitment to security.

He also ordered the immediate demolition of the house where the victims were held and directed that a thorough investigation be carried out.

The governor further pledged to continue investing in security technology, stating that plans were underway to establish a state-of-the-art control centre in Umuahia to enhance crime-fighting efforts

“Our men stormed the hideout where the victims were kept, but they came under heavy gunfire from the criminals. In the ensuing exchange, six of the suspected kidnappers were neutralised, while others fled with bullet wounds.

“This achievement is a result of the continuous support of Governor Alex Otti to security agencies, including the police,” Isa said.

