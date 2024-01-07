Abia Police Nab 37-Year-Old Man For Alleged Defilement Of Minor

The Abia State Police Command on Saturday apprehended one Anumudu Chigozie, a 37-year-old resident of the Umuobiokwa community, on suspicion of having “unlawful carnal knowledge of a minor.”

Sunday Telegraph gathered that following the incident a report was filed on January 1, 2024, which led the men of the Eastern Ngwa Division of the Abia State Police Command to arrest and detain Chigozie, who was allegedly employed as an On-Air Personality (OAP) with a media outlet in the state.

Confirming the development, the State PPRO said the matter would be charged to the Court after a discreet investigation even though the Police have not disclosed any specifics regarding his arrest or the nature of his violation.

Asserting the suspect’s arrest, the PPRO stated: “Abia State Police Command received a report on January 1, 2024, of an alleged incident of unlawful carnal knowledge by Mr. Anumudu Chigozie, a 37-year-old resident of Umuobiakwa Village in Eastern Ngwa Division.

“Mr. Chigozie was accused of engaging in unlawful carnal knowledge with a minor (Name Withheld). Discreet Investigation is ongoing and the matter will be charged to Court.”

Recall that a few media outlets based in Abia recently revealed that the claimed rape victim is a 15-year-old adolescent.