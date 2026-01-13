Abia Poised To Replicate Health Sector Success In Education

Riding on the momentum of being recognized as the best South East state in primary health care delivery, Abia State Government has unveiled plans to achieve similar excellence in the education sector, particularly in primary and junior secondary schools.

This comes alongside the announcement of the shortlist for the second batch of teacher recruitment.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed in Umuahia that 28,213 candidates applied for the 4,000 available teaching positions, approved by Governor Alex Otti as part of the state’s ongoing effort to strengthen education.

In a parallel initiative, the government inaugurated the Abia State Safe Schools Steering Committee, aimed at protecting the lives and property of students and staff across the state’s educational institutions.

“This committee is a multi-sectoral platform tasked with implementing the Safe Schools Declaration at the state level,” Kanu explained. “It will develop and monitor school safety protocols, engage stakeholders from the education, security, humanitarian, and civil sectors, and mobilize financial and technical resources to ensure safer learning environments.”

The commissioner further revealed that two smart schools are on track for commissioning in February, with significant progress already made in infrastructure, equipment, and teacher training to ensure the schools are fully operational.

“These initiatives mark a significant milestone in our efforts to replicate the health sector’s achievements in the education sector,” Kanu added, emphasizing the government’s commitment to quality and safety in learning.