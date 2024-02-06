Abia Picks Medical Bill Of 30 Indigent Patients

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced the offsetting of medical bills of 30 residents in urgent need of surgery for various ailments.

Governor Otti made the commitment following an appeal by a visiting Bulgarian non-governmental organisation, Revive, which was on medical outreach to the state.

The Governor told the medical team led by a Nigerian of Abia origin, Mr Smart Oriaku, at the end of their 13-day medical outreach to the State to appreciate the support received from the government and people of the State, that his administration was committed to ensuring the comprehensive overhaul of the healthcare facilities in the state, including building new ones, in order to improve the overall well-being of the citizens.

Otti said his administration was committed to healthcare delivery hence the focus on renovating and retrofitting the health facilities as well as the prompt measures taken to ensure the restoration of accreditation for the Abia State University’s medical school and Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba.

According to the Governor, the government is currently rehabilitating about 15 general hospitals across the State with a plan to establish a ‘Medical Village’, which he said would attract medical tourists to Abia and reverse the trend of people travelling to countries like India for their medical needs.

Governor Otti commended the efforts of the visiting medical team, and particularly Mr. Oriaku, for single-handedly bringing the Revive team to Abia.

“I’m pleased to receive you and commend you for your labour of love. Interestingly, a single individual can do this. If all of us who have been blessed in one way or the other do what you’re doing, I’m sure this place would be a better place for everyone,” the Governor observed.