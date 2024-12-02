Abia Pensioners Appeal For Review Of Govt Stand On Forfeited Gratuity

Share

A faction of Abia State pensioners, Concerned Abia Pensioners (CAP), has appealed to the State Governor, Alex Otti, to rescind and review his stand on arrears of gratuity, which the government said the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), had signed off in its agreement with the State government.

The pensioners noted, after reviewing the issue of pension payment and gratuity that though the arrears were not incurred by the present government, they appealed to the Governor to extend his compassionate intervention by clearing it like he had done on salary arrears. The group said it would mind if the Governor cleared the arrears of gratuity in instalments.

CAP alleged that the NUP did not carry them along in the said agreement reached with the State Government, but had consequently denied them the use of the pensioners hall built for all pensioners by Rotary Club. It however expressed the hope that Governor Otti would take a second look at the decision.

The Secretary of CAP, Comrade Stanley Ibekwe, flanked by the Chairman, Elder John Kalu, the Coordinator, Chief Emeka Okezie and other executive members, said they were satisfied that pensions were now regular and full under Governor Alex Otti.

He apologized to Governor Alex Otti for the misrepresentations against his person and his government by the leadership of the Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) regarding pension arrears and gratuity and stressed the essence of gratuity for public servants.

“While we, the Concerned Abia Pensioners, who have been speaking for Abia Pensioners over the years, unequivocally apologise to our Governor for the unprovoked distortions, disinformation and misrepresentations against his person and his government by the NUP, we appeal to him to please take a second look at the issue of gratuity and ensure that though these arrears were not incurred by his government, but that he extends his compassionate intervention by clearing them like he has done on salary arrears, even if it’s done install mentally.

“This is because gratuity is the whole essence of the public service and nobody would think of losing his gratuity after his 35 years of service or 60 years of age in the Service.”

The Concerned Abia Pensioners wondered why the leadership of the NUP which was silent on the burning issue of pension arrears during the PDP government, has suddenly found its voice again on the matter and advised it to apologise to the Governor and Abians for lying and trying to paint the government black unjustly.

