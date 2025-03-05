Abia PDP Expels Wabara, Seeks New Bot Chairman

Share

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the embattled Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

The State Working Committee announced the decision yesterday after an emergency meeting following the report of its Disciplinary Committee.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Abraham Amah and the State Secretary, Peter Nwaokonko yesterday.

The statement reads: “After a thorough review of the committee’s findings and recommendations regarding the expulsion of Senator Adolphus Wabara, the SWC unanimously approved the recommendation contained in the report.

“Senator Adolphus Wabara is hereby expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).” The party cited Articles 57(3) and 59(1) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), which states that expelled members cannot enjoy any rights or privileges within the party.

“In line with Article 57(3) and 59(1) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), which stipulates that an expelled member cannot exercise any rights or privileges within the party, the Abia State Executive Committee hereby recommends the immediate appointment of an Acting BoT Chairman by the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party,” Amah said.

