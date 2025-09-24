Abia Partners Private Organisation On Power Generation, Waste Mgt

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has reiterated his commitment to providing stable electricity to communities in the north and central parts of the State by providing a conducive investment environment to investors ready for partnership in the sector.

The Governor also declared his readiness for partnership in waste management, having cleared up refuse dumps that once defaced the major cities of the State.

Governor Otti told an investment team from the INNOV Power Solutions led by its President, Engr. Mohammed Konate’s interest is in power generation and transmission in the remaining eight LGAs of Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano, Isiukwuato, Ohafia, and Umunneochi, not covered by Aba Power, which generates and transmits power to Aba and its environs (covering nine LGAs), through Geometric Power.

He directed further engagement with the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies of government involved to deepen discussions and work out areas of partnership with INNOV Power Solutions.

Otti said the government would leverage the regulatory agency and a management board already in place in the State, noting that Abia has all it takes to proceed with ending epileptic power supply.

According to him, “There have been a lot of proposals on renewable energy, which are looking very attractive. If this is an area you are interested in, I think we are also ready to work with you, just as we have opened our doors to other investors.

“But generation is so critical because if we do not have the power, there is nothing to transmit or distribute. So I will let you further engage with the commissioner (for Power and Public Utilities and his team) so that we can work out how we can partner.”

On waste management, Governor Otti said, “Waste management is an area that is important to us. When we came in two years ago, we declared a state of emergency on waste management because it was a scourge here.

“We’ve been able to get a handle on it. But a permanent solution would be welcomed. We have had a few people come to make presentations. My experience is that there must be a sweetener for you.”

He further observed that, “Waste to power is becoming popular, but I have not seen anywhere that it was adjudged profitable. So, maybe you can do the magic. I heard you when you talked about byproducts. But, if it is power, anywhere it has worked, it is on subsidy. Going the next mile on what to do with waste is welcomed.”

Earlier, the President of INNOV Power Solutions, Engr. Mohammed Konate said the organisation is interested in partnering with the State government in the areas of power generation and transmission, as well as waste management.

He disclosed that they will bring solutions not yet introduced in Nigeria that will make the State a shining light in embracing technology, adding that they were impressed with the development happening in Abia under the Governor.