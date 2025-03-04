Abia Partners Germany, Netherlands, Others For Waste Recycling

Share

Abia State Government has commenced the process of turning waste to wealth with recycling plants in Aba and Umuahia in partnership with Germany and the Netherlands.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, explained that the State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) was now focusing on the next level of waste management, which entails the modern collection of waste at the point of generation from residential areas and business premises to recycling.

According to him, “The state government has made very tremendous progress in terms of environmental sanitation and cleanliness of our public spaces through the activities of ASEPA.

“ASEPA is poised to run a hybrid that will involve central collection of waste in places such as markets and in some specific areas with high traffic, population and of course narrow or arterial roads.

“They are also on the verge of implementing their new tariffs and rates across the state. The State government will some way, offer some assistance in this regard because waste disposal is seen as a social service.

“However, the citizens will, to a reasonable extent, bear some burden in terms of paying some tariffs for waste disposal, services, to make the process more viable and efficient, Prince Kanu stated.

Prince Kanu sought the assistance of the members of the public to help ASEPA and other agencies of government to monitor the government’s assets against the activities of vandals.

“We have instances of scrap dealers who steal or remove ASEPA buckets, so we need members of the public to take ownership of these assets and help in monitoring the activities of such unscrupulous individuals in the society.

“They also need to be wary of some criminals and members of a syndicate who defraud members of the public in the name of ASEPA.

“We are using this opportunity to encourage members of the public to report suspected cases of extortion of people to the Harmonized Task Force and other law enforcement agencies.” Prince Kanu stated.

Contributing, the General Manager of ASEPA, Mr Ogbonnia Okereke, said the Agency and Ministry of Environment were working together to deliver on state government’s mandate of keeping Abia clean and healthy, revealing that a big waste recycling company is setting up a plastic recycling plant in Aba which would be commissioned during the 2025 World Recycling Day on March 18, 2025. He said the recycling plant in Umuahia had low capacity and could not meet the demand, hence the bigger one at ASEPA premises in Aba.

Okereke added that the state government was partnering many organizations to set up similar processing and recycling plants in the state and explained the planned next level the government is taking waste management to with conferences supported by Germany and the Netherlands, saying South Korea is expected at the end of March.

“We started with collection (waste collection) so to speak, but now, we want to move into the next level at recycling. We are transitioning from a linear economy to a secular economy in the area of waste management.

“What we are saying, in essence, is that instead of wasting the waste, we can always find a way of something else we can do with it. We are in talks with different groups, different organisations to discuss how they can partner with us in these areas.”

The ASEPA boss disclosed that recycling is not a one-off thing but a process that would convert many items, including turning the waste to fertilizer, among others.

