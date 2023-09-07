Abia Partners Fg, Trains Personnel For Self-care Contraception

The Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), has organised a one-day workshop for fam- ily planning supervisors and the new monitoring and evaluation officers for the 17 local government areas to create awareness on the self-care interventions, self-inject family planning method and improved facility data reporting. The programme is to serve as a platform to exchange learning, experiences, and best practices on self-care contraception, build capacity on self-injection empathy-based counseling, tighten oversight on service provision, data reporting, and commodity security.

Speaking at the event, the Assistant Chief Programme Officer, Society for Family Health (SFH), and Project Lead for Delivering Innovation in Self Care (DISC) Project, Dr. Anthony Nwala, said the programme is centered on self-care. Self-care is the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a health worker.

He said, self-care health interventions can be classified into three main areas: self-awareness, self-testing, and self-management. “We are promoting self-care. We are now demonstrating self-care with a contraceptive method that can be injected by a client in the comfort, and privacy of their homes after they have been trained,” he added. He explained that the self-injecting contraceptive method is about self-care, which he described as one of the ways of achieving universal health coverage (UHC).

He also stressed the need for accurate documentation and reporting because “accurate, timely and complete reporting at all levels enables adequate planning and mobilisation of resources for the health needs of Abia citizens by the State Government and her Partners.” “We have noticed some data gaps all the way from the source of data, which is the service delivery point, which is why the Department for Planning Research and Statistics of the Federal Ministry of Health is part of this workshop in Abia State today. We are looking at how to harmonise data elements; how do we make available tools, train providers on how to use those tools.

How do we build the capacity of the officers when it comes to picking these data and validation so that we make sure that quality data is being generated at the service delivery points which are accurately transmitted into the NHMIS system,” he said. Also, the Social and Behavioural Change Officer, Dr. Eze Chiemela Veronica, said Delivering Innovation in Self Care (DISC) Project is an intervention project being implemented by the SFH and Population Services International, with funding support from the Children Investment Fund Foundation in partnership with Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency to scale-up of quality self-care options in Sexual Reproductive Health, starting with DMPA-SC self-injection.

The project creates demand and awareness about the different contraceptive methods including DMPA-SC self-injection also known as Sayana Press. She said that the programme was organised at this time because of the challenges thrown up during Covid and post-Covid experience when most of the women did not have access to quality health care service during the lockdown. She further observed that, “during the Covid-19, self-care contraception would have helped individuals and families to prevent many of the unplanned pregnancies recorded as many women avoided visiting health facilities when their family planning expired because they were afraid of contracting the virus at facilities.”

Dr. Eze also noted that “uptake of family planning method helps an individual or a couple to plan their family, on when to get pregnant, the number of children to have, the intervals they want to have them.” In her remark, the State Family Planning Coordinator, Iheama Adanna Kele- chi, said, “We are trying to put in a place a sustainability plan for the DISC project implemented by SFH in Abia State.”

She said the programme was launched in 2022 and will roll through 2024 with the aim of empowering women to take charge of their sexual and reproductive health. It supports women’s knowledge and demand for self-care. Self-care means that they can administer for themselves Family Planning methods anywhere including in the comfort of their homes. It will also help them access Family Planning services wherever they want, and it is very effective.

We have trained supervisors who will cascade them in their local government areas to health providers.” According to her, the awareness creation on the use of the Self-inject contraceptive is an “improvement from what we had before because after being trained, it reduces every-three-month lengthy visits to a health facility, which draws attention to health seeking behaviour. It reduces lengthy waiting times; she can then re-inject herself without interrupting her day. Her use can be more private and confidential (it can be done in her bedroom, office, shops, etc.