Abia Partners FG To Upgrade Ojukwu Bunker, Nat’l War Museum As Tourist Sites

The historic Ojukwu Bunker and the National War Museum in Umuahia are set for major transformation into world-class tourism destinations following an agreement between the Abia State Government and the Federal Government.

The upgrade project received the approval of the Abia State Executive Council.

Briefing journalists in Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, and the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuruibe, said the initiative aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s vision to revitalise Abia’s cultural, historical, and creative sectors.

Kanu explained that the agreement between the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy had been finalised.

He stated: “The renovation and upgrade of the facilities at the centre will modernize the iconic heritage site, restore its physical ambience, and reposition the bunker as a leading tourist attraction in the state and the country.”

Kanu added that the intervention underscores the government’s commitment to preserving history while boosting tourism, job creation, and business opportunities for Abians.

He also announced that the state is planning a lineup of cultural and creative events for the Christmas season, including a comedy festival and a Christmas carol.

Speaking further, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuruibe, confirmed that the state is working closely with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to conclude the Memorandum of Understanding for the retrofitting of both facilities, part of Governor Otti’s campaign promises.

“We are presenting the Abia Comedy Fest,” Ekwuruibe said, adding that the event will feature homegrown comedians and musicians.