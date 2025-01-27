Abia Partners FG On Hapatitis, Other Preventable Diseases

Share

The Abia State Ministry of Health has declared readiness to partner with its Federal counterpart on health initiatives, disease surveillance and control especially on hepatitis.

The State Health Commissioner, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, while highlighting the State government’s dedication to effective and scalable health initiatives at a meeting with representatives of the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, and STIs Control Program (NASCP), the Federal Ministry of Health, and other key health agencies, lauded the leadership of Governor Alex Otti, for the achievements recorded in the sector.

The stakeholders’ engagement meeting, “Scaling Up the Elimination of HBV and HC in Nigeria – The Hepatitis Evaluation to Amplify Testing and Treatment (HEAT II) in Nigeria,” emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among health bodies to advance the fight against hepatitis.

Uche stressed the importance of evaluating past efforts, identifying successes and shortcomings, and integrating strategies to achieve the state’s health objectives.

