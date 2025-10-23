Abia: Parents, Schools At Daggers Drawn Over Fees Increase

Background

The ongoing saga at the Demonstration Secondary School (NDSS) and NINLAN Nursery/Primary School (NNPS), Aba, has taken a new dimension as the parents and management of the schools are embroiled in counter claims with none shifting ground in the unfolding saga.

The saga has become a major concern and worrisome to many residents and watchers of the development given the role the schools have played over the years in producing top students that have gone ahead to make the state proud.

Genesis of saga

Happenings within the two educational institutions became public knowledge when the parents and guardians of pupils and students of NINLAN Demonstration Second- ary School (NDSS) and NINLAN Nursery/Primary School (NNPS), Aba, in a media briefing, cried out for help from both the federal and Abia State governments.

Their cries, according to them, are coming on the heels of what they termed “the introduction of extortionist fees” by the school management of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN).

They said that their major bone of contention is not the school fees that were increased by over 100% even though they want the increase to be looked into as well. The parents said that their major concerns were other levies newly introduced and some existing levies that skyrocketed at a rate they tagged unrealistic.

Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the schools, Dr Chidi Emenike said that the parents are still in shock that the Executive Director of NINLAN, Professor Ogbonna Onuoha, announced increases of over 100% in tuition and boarding fees for the 2025/2026 academic session, which rates they see as unrealistic and unsustainable.

He said: “Under the new charges, fees for the primary section jumped from N20,000 to N44,500 per term, while secondary school fees rose from N35,000 to N65,000. Boarding fees were also raised from N100,000 to N140,000, despite a reduction in food prices nationwide. “Other levies, including caution fees of N20,000 per secondary student and N10,000 per primary pupil every year.

Over 85% of the students of the schools do not stay in the hostels, but they are expected to pay N10,000 in medical fees every term for secondary school students and N5000 per term for nursery and primary schools, despite not having any hospital, just a dispensary that has just first aid equipment.

“Despite the increase in school fees, an additional N5, 000 was introduced as an examination fee. Again, another N5, 000 called ICT levy was also introduced to be paid termly. “These hikes are unbearable and defeat the very essence of the demonstration schools, which were established to provide affordable education for the children of NINLAN staff and the host community.”

Emenike said that with what is happening, a lot of parents will have their children forcefully removed from the schools, as even some top positioned civil servants who have three children in those schools now cannot survive the hike and introduction of some unnecessary levies.

The PTA said that the school management did not, at any point, consult them before taking the decision and therefore appealed to the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti and the Federal Minister of Education, the National Assembly, the Abia State House of Assembly, and other relevant agencies to urgently intervene and reverse the increments.

Lamentations by parents

Barrister Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, a member of the PTA, said that NDSS and the NNPS, as the service points for the federal owned NINLAN, cannot be run like private schools where decisions are forced on parents without consultation and proper deliberation.

He stressed that on a personal note, people may say he is free to take his children elsewhere, but explained that it is tough for him as well as other parents in his shoes, as he has three children in the school who are all in Senior Secondary School (3) and Junior Secondary School (3), and going by the current education law in Abia, changing schools for them now is detrimental.

“My daughter is in SSS3, and that means she is going to write her WASSCE. If I’m not mistaken, the Abia State government introduced an examination that must be written by every student in SSS2 before he or she can move to write WASSCE. “Changing school for my child will deprive her of the opportunity of taking her external examination with her set,” he lamented.

Nwachukwu lamented why a demonstration school should have school fees almost at the level of the minimum wage when almost all the staff in the school are paid by the federal government directly. According to him, “The biggest problem of our country is that when people see problems coming, they don’t talk because they feel it’s nothing. We pay our children’s school fees through Remita and we’re not quarrelling with that.

“What we are against now is that when you add the nursery/primary and the secondary school population of schools, they are about 2, 000. The annual caution fee, which stands at N20, 000, which is different from the school fees we pay through Remita, stands at N40 million per year. “A caution fee is a compulsory amount of money you pay just in case you damage something? Why should it be paid every year by students when they have not damaged any? You can see this is extortion.

“We’re not quarrelling with school fees, but these extortionist moves – they are collecting through a private account that’s not going to the federal government.” Nwachukwu further disclosed that when one calculates N10,000 medical fees for over 1, 000 students at the secondary school, you will get at least N10, 000,000 per term.

“When you multiply it by three terms, you’ll get N30, 000,000 as the yearly medical fee the school collects only from the secondary session from students, the majority of whom come to school from home.

“What kind of examinations are they taking to warrant the extortionist examination fees? I know the big men out there will say, ‘What’s this amount that we are quarrelling with?’ Unfortunately, such a mentality is why Nigeria is suffering. “We’re not afraid of the school fees, but what we’re fighting is simply principles and the extortionist intention.’’

Management’s response

Reacting to the allegations and complaints of the PTA, the Executive Director (ED) of the National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Professor Ogbonna Onuoha, clearly debunked what he called misinformation by the PTA that NDSS and NNPS are federal government-owned schools. He, however, stressed the importance of early or basic education, advising parents and guardians to always give priority to quality in their children’s pursuit of early education.

Onuoha said that following the value NINLAN’s management under him places on basic education, it will be a disservice to the pupils and students of its basic schools to be given substandard education in an unkempt environment, all in the name of affordable education.

He insisted that for the short period that he became the ED of NINLAN, he moved into the two basic schools owned by the institute: NINLAN Nursery and Primary School (NNPS) and the NINLAN Demonstration Secondary School (NDSC), saw how dilapidated they were, and then decided to improve on them.

Onuoha said that it is very unfortunate and disheartening that most of the improvements he brought, which ranges from improvement in student accommodation, feeding, learning facilities, ICT access and medical facilities, were misconstrued by some parents as extortion. He clarified that both NNPS and NDSS are not federal or unity schools, stressing that the schools were established by NINLAN for the benefit of the children of its staff before they were extended to the general public.

On the fees, Onuoha noted that the parents are miss-led and lack understanding of the fees structure, explaining that refundable caution fees of N20,000 per secondary student and N10,000 per primary pupil are not meant to be paid every year but upon entrance into the school. “How can old students pay a caution fee every session? They didn’t understand the message.

The caution fee, which is meant to keep students at check and protect our facilities, is paid per session by new students, and it is refundable during graduation, which shows how well-behaved the child was while in school,” he said. Onuoha stressed that after a thorough understudy of the quality of food given to children and the boarding facilities they occupy at NNPS and NDSS, the management, after a series of consultations with the parents and teachers, decided to improve on the accommodation fee from N100,000 to N140,000.

“NINLAN is a federal government institution, owned by the federal government. Unlike what they thought, NINLAN opened its own staff schools, NINLAN Nursery and Primary School (NNPS) and the NINLAN Demonstration Secondary School (NDSC), for the case of its internally generated revenue to remain afloat. “It’s a miss-judgement to call NINLAN staff schools unity schools. It is not subsidised in any form from anywhere. It is run by what is gotten from it.

Go and check the boarding fees of federal government colleges and compare them with what we have here. Check what they pay for tuition to other fees in the schools. “NINLAN staff schools are owned by NINLAN and not by the federal gov- ernment. Every necessary consultation was made to the PTA during all these adjustments. “I’m surprised that they could go ahead to lie.

However, it’s a choice of preference; if one cannot adjust to what is available here, the parents can change school. That’s the right thing to do. We cannot compromise our standard here. “We shall give the best because we have the quality hands to do that. You cannot count us out as far as this state is concerned, and even the people against the adjustment know our quality.