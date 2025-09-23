Abia: Otti Announces Cabinet Reshuffle

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Tuesday, announced the reshuffling of the State Executive Council (SEC) with the addition of two Commissioners and a Special Adviser.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House in Umuahia, Governor Otti described the new appointments as part of his administration’s strategy to periodically inject fresh ideas to enrich the quality and broaden the scope of his administration’s performance.

Congratulating the trio for scaling through the rigorous nomination and screening process, Otti reminded them of his administration’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, warning that the state government will not hesitate to sanction those found wanting.

The Governor emphasised the need for the new officials to quickly settle into their roles, stressing that “There is practically no time for a honeymoon.

“We expect that you will quickly invite and welcome support from every available channel so that it can hit the ground running.

The Commissioners are: Salome Obiukwu, who now assumes office as Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Chiemela Uzoije as Commissioner for Housing and Christian Enweremadu as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture.

Otti, who also announced cabinet adjustments, said that the former Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Kingsley Nwokocha, will now serve as the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity.

The governor also revealed that the Ministry of Lands and Housing has been split into two separate portfolios to improve efficiency, noting that Chaka Chukwumerije now becomes the Commissioner for Lands.

Otti used the occasion to highlight some of his administration’s achievements in the last 28 months, including improvements in road infrastructure, security, education, and healthcare.

He urged all appointees to work as a team to deliver quality leadership and measurable improvements in the lives of Abians.

He said, “You have been found to possess the important leadership qualities that we seek in our team, and we are glad that you honour the call to serve your state at this devout moment in our history. Thank you for offering to be part of the new Abia Project.

“I do not expect that you will find it easy, but you have the peculiar advantage of working with colleagues who will be willing to share their experiences and the steps taken to keep their heads above water.

“Let me repeat, a charge I will never get tired of giving at functions like this. Our administration has zero tolerance for corruption and practices that take away from the public interest.

“We shall not hesitate to do what has to be done whenever credible evidence of compromise and bad behaviour is presented to us.

“You are all required to live above board as public officers with the understanding that this is a call to serve, not an invitation to a banquet.

“You have so much to do, especially now that we have gone past the halftime mark in the first term of this administration.”