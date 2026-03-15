Abia Organizes Workshop To Entrench Culture Of Quality, Value In Government Projects

Driven by a vision to entrench the culture of quality and value in government project execution, the Abia State government has organized a two-day capacity-building workshop on quality assurance and control. The initiative aims to strengthen the delivery of public infrastructure projects and ensure value for the state government’s funds.

Speaking at the workshop in Umuahia, the convener and Director-General of the Abia State Project Implementation Bureau (ASPIB), Mr. Onyinye Nwosu, explained that the workshop was designed to foster collaboration between contractors and various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

He said the theme, “Quality Execution: A Shared Ownership in Building High-Quality Resilient Infrastructure Through Collaborative Project Management,” was carefully chosen to enhance technical competence and ensure that infrastructure projects in the state meet global standards.

According to Mr. Nwosu, the workshop also reflects Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Otti’s vision for excellence in public project delivery and long-term infrastructure sustainability.

“Today we are hosting a two-day capacity-building workshop, bringing together contractors and MDAs for a collaborative session. Our Governor has transformed the state into a massive construction site, and to ensure quality infrastructure that lasts beyond this administration, we must implement proper quality assurance and quality control processes,” Nwosu stated.

He explained that the training would help contractors and other stakeholders understand the quality management processes required for public projects, emphasizing that infrastructure must be built with a long-term perspective.

“We have to think about 50 to 100 years from now. That means putting in place the right quality assurance and control processes. This cannot be done without engaging our contractors and other stakeholders,” he added.

The workshop also focused on technical aspects of project delivery. In his presentation on geotechnical and geological exploration, Engr. Prince Chukwudi emphasized the importance of proper soil and site investigations before construction begins.

According to him, many infrastructure failures occur when projects start without adequate geological and geotechnical studies. Proper exploration ensures that project designs align with the realities of the construction site, preventing cost overruns and structural defects.

“If a project is supposed to cost about $100,000, lack of proper geological exploration could push the cost to $200,000 or more. That is why these investigations are critical before any construction begins,” Chukwudi explained.

Contributing to the workshop, Mr. Chukwuma Okolo, Senior Project Controller at ASPIB, described the initiative as a significant step toward reforming project implementation systems in Nigeria.

He noted that the Bureau was created by Governor Otti to address decades of inefficiencies in public infrastructure development.

“ASPIB was created with good intentions after studying the enormous wastage that has occurred since independence. We are talking about billions of dollars spent on projects that did not deliver value. ASPIB acts as a preventive mechanism, ensuring that projects meet prescribed standards so that contractors and government officials alike are protected, and public funds are not wasted,” Okolo stated.

The workshop brought together contractors, engineers, project managers, and other key stakeholders in the construction sector to deepen their understanding of best practices in project execution, quality management, and compliance with established standards.