Abia NULGE Assures Otti Of loyalty, Support

Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Abia State Chapter, has assured Governor Alex Otti of its loyalty and support for his administration.

State President of NULGE, Comrade Ikechi Nwaigwe, stated this while reacting to rumours making rounds that it will work against the interest of the newly inaugurated Governor.

The NULGE President alleged that the rumour is the handwork of some aggrieved persons who tried to take over the leadership of the Union but failed in their recently concluded election.

New Telegraph reports that after the Monday 22nd May 2023 NULGE election where Nwaigwe was re-elected as president, a few aggrieved persons have levelled allegations against him including that he has a clandestine plot to use NULGE to frustrate the new government in the state.

Nwaigwe said that NULGE as a union is not interested in the name or the political party of any Governor in power, as it is programmed to work smoothly and cooperate with any Government in power to protect the interest of local government employees.

He said that Governor Otti’s election by the Abia people is a clear endorsement that he is their choice and if the people have selected him having looked at his track records in the management of human and material resources, NULGE cannot go against the choice of the people.

Nwaigwe said that the NULGE leadership is confident that the new government led by Otti will treat local government employees well, vowing that the employees on their own will perform their duties with additional strength to ensure that the state moves forward.

He said, “They’ve said that I’m going to work against the interest of the new Government to try to make them uncomfortable but that is not true. As a union, what we present to any Government in power is facts on the ground.

“Our job is to serve any government in power and get our pay for the job we rendered. We’re going to be loyal to the new government, we’ll give the new government useful advice and encourage the new governor as well.

“If we cause trouble will trouble pay our salaries? Do people feed with trouble? Can trouble help our members get their pay? We’ll work with the government to succeed because their success will be ours and their failure will also be ours.

“The duty we owe the new governor is selfless service and reasonable advice, not causing trouble.”

On his part, NULGE Secretary, Abia State, Comrade Abayomi Afolabi, said that the allegation that the election that brought the new NULGE leadership was marred with irregularities is false, stressing that every constitutional requirement was followed with the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NULGE for the election.

Afolabi said that those who are not happy with the election discovered earlier that they were not having the support of the delegates and instead of seeking such support, they resorted to blackmail including making moves to turn the new government against NULGE.

He stressed that the NULGE National body handled the election matters properly without fear or favour and urged those peddling rumours to please have a rethink and do the needful.