Abia NTTF Distributes Boards In Schools For Inter-Collegiate Championship

Abia State Chapter of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has begun the distribution of Tables to schools in the state for its “Catch Them Young” programme.

New Telegraph gathered that included in the programme is the inter-collegiate championship of the Abia NTTF set to take place next year among various secondary schools in the state.

The programme which will also include a Table Tennis Scholarship for the winners will run in two categories of internal and external tournaments.

It is also gathered that the Abia Chapter of the NTTF will provide coaches who will be available to teach the students the necessary techniques to hone their skills.

According to Abia NTTF sources, there are two ways in which students from a school can qualify to be selected for the Table Tennis Scholarship.

One way is for the school to buy from the NTTF Abia State, its own Aba Made Tables for running the internal tournament while the second way is for the school to enter the NTTF 100 Schools free table distribution scheme.

Another piece of vital information from Abia NTTF equally shows that a student can obtain the Table Tennis Scholarship if he emerges the winner in an internal school Table Tennis Tournament (Intra-School) or Inter-Collegiate Championship involving different schools as recommended by the Federation.

Speaking after the distribution of tables at one of the pilot schools, Sacred Heart College (SAHARCO) Aba, the Chairman of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, Abia State Chapter, Dike Dimiri told the students that the scholarship must flow per their academic performance.

SAHARCO, a renowned all-boys secondary school, under the management of the Catholic Diocese of Aba, was selected as one of the pilot schools after several considerations, especially serious interest shown by the school management in sports development in conjunction with academics.

Dimiri while addressing the students warned that the rule must be “no grade, no play” stressing that all deserving scholars must ensure that they maintain academic excellence together with excellent performance in the internal or the inter-collegiate championship to keep their scholarship positions intact.

Dimiri stressed that currently, there are enough locally made tables available for sale and distribution to schools in Abia, a decision he said the NTTF Abia Chapter took to encourage local manufacturers and as well as boost the local economy as the imported tables are way too costly to support the grassroots programme it is running.

Speaking after taking delivery of the table, Reverend Father Obinna Sullivan Achilihu, Principal Sacred Heart College Aba described the move by the Abia NTTF as “something good” and stressed that the entire school is very glad to have known the utility and the opportunities available for the students through Table Tennis.

“You can see that as young people, they are all very excited and enthusiastic and very ambitious in life. They’re prepared to know other positive areas of life that can help them and make them better adults in future.

“Looking at it today, they heard the orientation and explanation from the NTTF and I think we need more of this and we’re praying that more be given to us to help our students and help us to give them more positive direction in life and make our African boys more prosperous. We thank them and we remain grateful.”