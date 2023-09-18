Abia North: You weren’t prepared for Senate, cleric tells Oji

Rev. Kalu Ukpai Ota has urged the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the February 25 Abia North senatorial poll Nnamdi Oji to accept the judgement of the Election Petitions Tribunal affirming Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s victory.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja yesterday, Ota told Oji to desist from attacking the judiciary over the outcome of his petition.

According to the cleric, Oji was unprepared to run for the election.

He said: “I understand that my brother from Abiriba, Nnamdi Iro Oji, was never prepared to run for the Senate.

“I remembered he bought a form to contest the Arochukwu/Ohafia House of Representatives poll under the platform of APGA after defecting from the APC.

“He was never prepared to run for the Senate, hence his inordinate behaviour of attacking Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the judiciary, and inciting his community against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.”

Ota urged Oji to stop alleging that the former Abia State governor was convicted for stealing and money laundering.

He said: “The Supreme Court dismissed Senator Orji Kalu’s case like we all know.

“So, one may want to know what he is trying to achieve having been rejected by the people of Abia North. Maybe it is a personal vendetta against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“I understand he was never prepared for the senatorial election. He was in the race for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency seat, but was hurriedly drafted into the LP after losing APGA’s Reps ticket to Dr. Okuji Oreh from Ozu Abam.”

Ota said: “These judges should remember how the NJC acted on Iro Oji’s petition against some judges in 2016.

“Justice Tsamiya was sacked from office, with two other judges. The affected judges, who presided in the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, are Tsamiya, Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice I. A. Umezulike, and Justice Kabiru M. Auta of the High Court of Justice, Kano State. He blackmailed and implicated them. Such a character should not be listened to.”