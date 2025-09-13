Abia North: Why We Want Orji Kalu To Return In 2027 –Cleric

Reverend Kalu Ukpai Ota, a respected cleric from Abia State, has thrown his weight behind the return of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to the Senate in 2027, stating that the people of Abia North are eager to see him continue his legislative service.

Speaking to journalists, Rev Ota described Senator Kalu as a man of peace, with a strong track record in the National Assembly and a consistent commitment to human development across Abia State and Nigeria at large.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has the experience, the reach, and the results to show. His tenure in the Senate has brought visible benefits to Abia North. The people are asking for his return because they know his worth,” Rev Ota said.

The cleric also praised Kalu’s statesmanship, noting that he has refused to engage in political conflicts with other elected officials in the state.

“He is not fighting with anyone. He is focused on development and unity, which is what Abia needs at this time.”

Rev Ota, however, cautioned against supporting any Senate aspirant who may turn around to challenge and destabilise the progress of the state.

“It is better to have Kalu. He will not fight or work against the progress of the state. We must be careful not to empower someone who will emerge and use that platform to create division and tension. Abia needs peace and stability,” he advised.

He called on all well-meaning Abians to support Senator Kalu for the sake of continuity, experience, and effective representation at the federal level.