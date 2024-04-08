Abia North: Why Parties Shouldn’t Field Candidates Against Kalu In 2027 – Cleric

If an Abia-born cleric, Rev Kalu Ukpai Ota had his way, the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Kalu, would return unopposed in 2027 because he would beseech on political parties in Abia State not to field candidates against him. Speaking yesterday during a Thanksgiving Sermon in Aba, the cleric said all the indices showed that the former Abia State governor had performed well while serving his people in the red chamber.

He noted that Kalu’s portrait of legislative excellence has left no one in doubt of his parliamentary capabilities and expertise. “He remains the only leader to offer the state purposeful and transformational leadership both as a governor and as a lawmaker. “His scorecard so far has shown ability and dexterity in law-making, legislative advocacy and proficiency in building bi-partisan alliances.

I am talking about a lawmaker who sponsored our children to study medicine and surgery outside the country despite the challenges the country is facing with foreign exchange. “I am talking about someone who built over 70 roads as a lawmaker and attracted renovation of schools in almost all the communities in Abia North Senatorial District.

Someone who built and equipped the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH); he recruited reputable professors and made ABSU Faculty of Law one of the best in the country, and law students from Abia State University topped their peers for years in the Nigerian Law School while he was the governor of the state,” he said. Speaking further, Ota said: “We were all here; education was free from primary to secondary schools, salaries were paid promptly, he built houses and general hospitals for them and our mothers had access to healthcare and agricultural inputs.

“It was Orji Uzor Kalu’s administration that built the Okpara Auditorium to the state in which it was before Theodore Orji took over. The Aguiyi-Ironsi Conference Centre, Legislators’ Offices, all the Housing Estates in the State, Joint Allocation Committee (JAC) building, Commissioners’ Quarters, staff quarters in Lagos and Abuja, the gigantic Abia House, Abuja, and the Aba and Umuahia Township Stadia were built by his administration.

“Apart from Umuahia and Aba that took the large chunk of the roads, he also undertook gigantic road projects across the state, especially in the rural areas. He also started some roads which successors deliberately refused to complete. “He also did some roads in Igbere. They included: Central School Road, Amankalu I, Amankalu II/Ibinaukwu, Access Road to Okafia, Golf Road with Drain, and Umuobasi.

“He also upgraded facilities at the Abia State University, Uturu, and other tertiary institutions in the state to enable them to get accreditation for relevant courses. “Government is a continuum, those who came after failed to sustain the momentum, rather they invested heavily to destroy him. “Since he joined the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019, numerous bills he sponsored, no doubt are clear indications of a man with the firm understanding and capacity to play for the high stakes at the highest level in our body polity.

“It is only wise for all the parties Abia State to collapse its structures in the 2027 Abia North Senatorial election for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and allow him to return unopposed for the prosperity of our dear State and Senatorial District. It shouldn’t be about political parties, it should be about performance and Orji Uzor Kalu,” he said.