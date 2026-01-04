Abia North: We Must Live Together In Love and Peace, Orji Kalu Charges Communities

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, has urged communities across the zone to embrace love, peace and unity, warning that internal disputes must be resolved peacefully without loss of lives or destruction of property.

The former Abia State governor gave the charge on Saturday in Igbere while addressing a group of Abia North think-tank leaders who paid him a courtesy visit.

The delegation was led by elder statesman Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, and included Prof. Eni Kalu, Barr. ESV Olekanma, Bishop Silas Eke, among others.

Senator Kalu expressed concern over lingering internal disagreements in some communities, stressing that such disputes should be settled amicably and internally.

According to him, violence and destruction only set communities backward and undermine collective progress.

He noted that peace and security are critical to attracting investment and accelerating development in Abia North, explaining that investors are more willing to commit resources in an environment of harmony and stability.

“When there is security, peace anWd harmony, it gives investors confidence to invest and develop our place. We must live peacefully as brothers,” he said.

The lawmaker emphasised that love remains the strongest bond among communities, urging residents to adhere to the teachings of Jesus Christ by promoting forgiveness, tolerance and mutual respect.

He warned that hatred and division could only stall development.

Kalu also cautioned politicians against overheating the polity in Abia State, advising political actors to exercise restraint and avoid inflammatory statements capable of threatening peace ahead of future political activities.

Describing himself as a committed democrat, the senator said he is fully aware of political developments in the state.

He acknowledged reports that some clerics and community leaders had called for him to run unopposed in 2027, thanking them for the confidence reposed in him.

However, he maintained that democracy thrives on healthy competition, adding that he welcomes others who may wish to contest.

“The people will decide who has truly been there for them,” he said, while urging politicians to place the peace and unity of Abia State above personal ambition.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ukaegbu assured the senator of their continued support, noting that the think tank remains committed to promoting peace, unity and constructive engagement across Abia North.

He commended Kalu’s consistent advocacy for harmony and development, and reaffirmed the group’s resolve to work with all stakeholders to sustain stability in the senatorial district.