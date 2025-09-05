Abia North Rejoices As Akpabio’s Aide Begins Massive Street Lighting Project

..Dedicates project to Sen. Orji Uzor-Kalu

The people of the Isu, Ihechiowa, and Ututu communities in the Arochukwu LGA of Abia State have expressed delight over the recently launched massive rural street lighting project by Hon. Ikenna Ukwa, a senior legislative aide to the Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ukwa has dedicated the massive solar project he attracted, meant to cover the entire Arochukwu and Ohafia Federal Constituency, to the Senator representing Abia North District, Orji Uzor-Kalu, describing him as his mentor.

As gathered, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which awarded the contract, is currently driving accelerated connection to light up rural communities with quality solar street lights in line with the mandate and Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

New Telegraph reports that the formal handover of the installation sites to the contractor took place yesterday at the palace of HRH Eze Emeruche Okpo, the Ezeogo Obinto Ihechiowa.

At the handover ceremony, the communities received the team from Hon. Ukwa, led by Engr George Nnanna-Kalu, and the Abia State officials of the NDDC.

New Telegraph reports that the handover form was signed by the three traditional rulers from Isu, Ututu and Ihechiowa, including other representatives from the benefitting communities.

Engr. Ekerete Uko, team leader of the NDDC, explained that it was customary for the agency to formally hand over its project sites to the benefiting community once the sites had been identified.

He appealed to the communities to cooperate with the contractor, Kaplan Consults Limited, to ensure the timely delivery of the project.

Uko expressed confidence in the contractor’s technical competence, saying that the firm has the capacity to execute the light project according to specifications.

HRH Eze Cletus Kalu, Ezeogo of the Amankwu Ututu community, described the project as an unprecedented intervention by Hon. Ukwa and expressed warm appreciation to him for enriching the communities with impactful projects.

The royal father stated that the solar-powered streetlights would help enhance security, as well as the social and economic life of the benefitting communities.

Professor Sunny Orie, a stakeholder from one of the beneficiary communities, Ihechiowa, expressed his people’s gratitude to the project facilitator, Ukwa, and the NDDC for approving the project.

Orie stated that his people have accepted the light project wholeheartedly and assured the NDDC team that the community would provide every assistance needed to ensure the completion of the project.