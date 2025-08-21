Abia North: Orji Kalu Has Outperformed His Predecessors – Nwosu

As political debates intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia North have defended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, describing his performance in the Senate as unprecedented in the history of the zone.

Speaking on ABN TV’s Political Perspective, Prince Emma Nwosu, an APC chieftain from Ohafia and convener of the Tripartite Team, said Kalu’s achievements stand above those of his predecessors at the Red Chamber.

Tracing the zone’s representation since 1999, Nwosu argued that Kalu has surpassed the developmental footprints of past senators, including Ike Nwachukwu, Uche Chukwumerije, and Mao Ohuabunwa.

“In just six years, Senator Kalu has outperformed all who came before him. His record of service delivery is unmatched,” Nwosu declared.

He cited road projects, school renovations, scholarships, empowerment schemes, and solar-powered streetlights as tangible evidence of Kalu’s effective representation across the five LGAs of Abia North.

According to him, while lawmaking is the primary duty of a senator, Kalu has leveraged his ranking status and strong ties with the federal government to attract development to his constituency.

“He listens to the people and has used his influence in the Senate to deliver projects. That is why the grassroots are solidly behind him,” Nwosu added.

He also credited Kalu with stabilizing the APC in Abia North, especially in Ohafia, where internal disputes had previously threatened the party’s unity.

Nwosu dismissed calls for zoning the Senate seat to Ohafia, insisting that competence and results should outweigh sentiments.

“Leadership is not about where you come from but what you deliver. Senator Kalu has delivered, and he remains the best option for 2027,” he said.

With the APC projecting unity and banking on Kalu’s record, party leaders expressed confidence that his re-election bid would further consolidate the party’s dominance in the zone as the 2027 polls draw closer.