Abia North: Oji Blackmailing Judiciary, Yet To Recover From Defeat – Rev Ota

A clergyman, Rev Kalu Ukpai Ota has urged the Abia North Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Nnamdi Iro Oji (Opotoyom), to accept the judgement of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal upholding the election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

In a chat with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Ota cautioned the Labour Party candidate to desist from blackmailing the judiciary. He alleged that Iro Oji was yet to recover from the shock defeat he experienced during the February 25 National Assembly election.

According to the cleric, Iro Oji was never prepared to run for senate, saying: “I understand that my brother from Abiriba, Nnamdi Iro Oji (Opotoyom), was never prepared to run for senate. I remember he bought the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency’s House of Representatives form under the platform of APGA after decamping from the APC. He was never prepared to run for senate, hence, his inordinate behaviour of attacking Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the judiciary, and inciting his community against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.”

He urged Iro Oji to stop ridiculing himself before the law by alleging that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was convicted of stealing and money laundering.

“Senator Orji Kalu’s case was dismissed by the Supreme Court we all know. So, one may want to know what he is trying to achieve having been rejected by the people of Abia North Senatorial District. Maybe it is a personal vendetta against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. I understand he was never prepared for the senatorial election. He was in the race for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency seat, but was hurriedly drafted into the Labour Party after losing APGA’s reps ticket to Dr. Okuji Oreh from Ozu Abam.”

Ota cautioned Appeal Court judges to be wary of Iro Oji who was instrumental to the sacking of three judges in 2016 through blackmail and petitions.

“These judges should remember how the NJC had acted on Iro Oji’s petition against some judges in 2016. Justice Tsamiya was sacked from office, with two other judges. The affected judges, who presided in the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, are Tsamiya, Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice I. A. Umezulike, and Justice Kabiru M. Auta of the High Court of Justice, Kano State. He blackmailed and implicated them. Such a character should not be listened to,” he said.