Abia North: Kalu’s Multifaceted Approach To Empowerment

Igbeaku Orji writes on how a cashew processing factory set-up by senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, will empower his constituents and improve the economy of Abia State

From infrastructure development drawn through legislative representation that spreads to every clan in Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s multifaceted approach to empowerment has again found verve in investment in cashew processing.

With hands in several business outfits, spanning the media, manufacturing, hospitality, agriculture, banking, oil and gas, Kalu is evidently not a new comer to productive investment.

The former governor is at best an entrepreneur in politics, who, while occupied with legislative business, easily spots investment opportunities, where others, less gifted, pass blindly.

The Cashew Nut Processing Factory, cited at Igbere, Kalu’s home community in Bende Local Government Area, of Abia State, has the potential of boosting the economy of Abia North, the state and the country at large.

With machines already installed, the factory is taking shape and promises to be a major economic booster for Abia State and Nigeria in general at a time the Alex Otti -led administration welcomes investors with open hands and friendly policies. The factory has fully installed capacity and likely to roll out the first products any moment from now.

The cutting and shelling line for sieving and removing the kernel from the shell, has been mounted. Also installed is the oven for roasting, the humidifier for removing moist, the peeling and the baking lines. The raw material to commence processing has been procured, while more is being sourced to ensure uninterrupted production once operation commences.

Its viability and sustainability is guaranteed with the abundant, yet untapped expanse of cashew belt in Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government areas of Abia State as the factory would bring Abia to join the league of cashew producing states of Kogi, unarguably the largest producer, Anambra, Enugu and Oyo.

The cashew factory, from all indications, is set to directly employ about 5,000 youths, offering a vital source of livelihood and helping to curb unemployment in Abia North Senatorial District. Once operational, the factory will enhance local cashew processing, reduce the export of raw nuts, and increase value addition within Nigeria.

Beyond job creation, the factory is expected to stimulate economic activities across the value chain – from farming and supply to packaging and distribution – thereby positioning Igbere, Abia North, and Abia State as a new hub for agro-business advancement.

The cashew industry in Nigeria is a viable foreign exchange earner. With significant economic and revenue potentials, the industry has the capacity of injecting billions of Naira into the economy.

By increasing production and adding value to the crop, Nigeria could generate substantial revenue and create numerous jobs. It is projected that Nigeria could generate as much as $3.7 billion revenue from cashew exports and processing. For instance, it is estimated that producing two million tonnes of raw cashew nuts annually could generate $2.4 billion, and potentially $3.7 billion with added value.

According to reports, the cashew industry already provides direct and indirect jobs to over one million people in Nigeria. Therefore, increasing production and value addition would further expand job opportunities, including direct jobs in processing factories and indirect jobs in transportation, trade, and other related sectors.

It is expected that in its expansion programme, the Igbere Cashew factory will go beyond roasted cashew to include processing cashew into various products like cashew milk, cashew butter, which can significantly increase its value and profitability. This can lead to higher revenues and greater job creation.

It is pertinent to know that the global market for processed cashew products is expanding, creating opportunities for Nigeria to increase its export revenue and boost economic growth. This is aside the investment opportunities abounding around the economic crop.

The Igbere cashew factory presents significant investment opportunities for both local and international investors, including investment in processing factories, agricultural land development, and value-added product development. There is no doubt that the concept and idea behind the Igbere Cashew factory is strategic.

Located where cashew is grown in commercial quantity, it is envisaged that government policies and investments can play a crucial role in promoting its viability and potential employment generation to unlock its revenue and economic impact. As the factory joins the few in the industry, it is expected in the near future, that cashew processing will contribute to economic growth and development by generating revenue, creating jobs, and supporting rural livelihoods.

It is exciting to know that the Igbere cashew factory will make the health beneficial cashew products readily available, accessible and affordable to the host community, Abia State and Nigeria as cashew nuts are used as a nutritious snack, a versatile ingredient in various dishes, and as a base for non-dairy alternatives.

They are also used in the skincare and manufacturing industries. Beyond these main uses, cashews offer several health benefits, including heart health, bone health, and immune support. The prospect of cashew farming is now brighter in Abia State, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for youths, improved processing methods and revamping abandoned cashew farms for Kalu’s Igbere cashew factory.

