Senator Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday received praise for empowering farmers in Abia North. The senatorial district consists of Bende, Ohafia, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government areas.

Kalu boosted the farmers with thousands of bags of fertilizers, improved agro-chemicals, pest control solutions, and weed management products. Elder Onu Nwosu, a veteran farmer in Ohafia, was among the first to receive the new supplies.

He told reporters: “At a time when fertilizer costs have gone through the roof, our Senator didn’t forget us. “He knows that when you empower farmers, you feed families. “Let those fighting him talk; we know who is standing by us.” Hundreds of other farmers across Abia North echoed similar sentiments.

From palm fruit growers in Umunneochi to cassava farmers in Isuikwuato, the distribution of Nuva Tree Guide agro-inputs, insecticides to tackle devastating pests, and specialised weed-control chemicals is already generating fresh optimism for a productive harvest season.

Ngozi Onuoha, a young female farmer from Abiriba, said: “Food security is the real fight. “People can do all the politics they like, but Kalu is fighting poverty on our farms.

He is our voice.” The empowerment initiative comes against the backdrop of a renewed smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by a self-proclaimed “Coalition for Equity and Justice in Abia North Senate” a group whose members have held press briefings attacking Kalu’s plans to seek reelection in 2027.

The plot, according to stakeholders, is rooted in envy and fear, fear that Kalu’s visible record of roads, water projects, schools, youth training, and now massive agricultural support is a stark contrast to what they themselves failed to deliver during their years in public office.

Meanwhile, Kalu has welcomed a former House of Representatives member, Kalu Uduma Igu, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Political analysts consider Igu’s defection as a sign that the senator’s camp remains the rallying point for credible, experienced leaders determined to build a stronger Abia North.