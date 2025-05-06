Abia North: Community Commends Kalu’s Road Devt Project

Share

Amankalu community and Igbere people in Abia North Senatorial District have extended their heartfelt appreciation to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of communities.

The community in a statement said the ongoing road construction project initiated from Amankalu and connecting to Igbere-Abiriba Road, stands as a testament to his dedication to improving infrastructure and enhancing the lives of the people.

It said: “This vital constituency project, currently being asphalted, is not only transforming the landscape of Amankalu community and Abia North but also fostering economic growth, easing transportation and connecting our communities like never before.

“His tireless efforts in prioritising rural development and ensuring quality execution of these projects reflect his deep love for his constituents and his resolve to deliver on his promises.

“We urge him to see this commendable project through to completion, from start to finish, as we have full confidence in his ability to deliver infrastructure that stands the test of time.

“Amankalu community and Abia North in general stand firmly behind him and we pledge our unwavering support for his continued leadership, including his return to Senate come Return 2027 elections in other words there’s no vacancy in Abia North Federal Constituency in 2027.

“Thank you multiple times Senator Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu (Ahaejiagamba) for being a beacon of progress and a true servant of the people.

“Your legacy of development will forever resonate in the hearts of Abia North because never have we had a Senator that did one quarter (1/4) of what OUK have done. “We have decided to nickname you uncommon Senator henceforth you have an additional title to your name.

