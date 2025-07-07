Abia-North: Cleric, Abam Stakeholders Rally Behind Orji Kalu As Lawmaker Empowers Farmers

In a week marked by both fresh empowerment initiatives and sharp political crossfire, Abia North Lawmaker, Senator Orji Kalu has been fiercely defended by community stakeholders, party faithful, and even the clergy all warning detractors that no amount of political blackmail can silence a legacy deeply rooted in tangible service.

Across the five Local Government Areas that make up Abia North Senatorial District, Bende, Ohafia, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, and Umunneochi, the rural farmers have been excited about the arrival of thousands of bags of fertilizer, improved agro-chemicals, pest control solutions, and weed management products provided directly by the two time former Abia Governor. For many, the intervention could not have come at a better time.

Elder Onu Nwosu, a veteran farmer in Ohafia, was among the first to receive the new supplies. Beaming with hope, he told reporters;

“At a time when fertilizer costs have gone through the roof, our senator didn’t forget us. He knows that when you empower farmers, you feed families. Let those fighting him talk; we know who is standing by us.”

Hundreds of other farmers across Abia North echoed similar sentiments. From palm fruit growers in Umunneochi to cassava farmers in Isuikwuato, the distribution of Nuva Tree Guide agro-inputs, insecticides to tackle devastating pests, and specialized weed-control chemicals is already generating fresh optimism for a productive harvest season.

“Food security is the real fight,” said Ngozi Onuoha, a young female farmer from Abiriba. “People can do all the politics they like, but Kalu is fighting poverty on our farms. He is our voice.”

Stakeholders caution Kalu’s detractors

The empowerment initiative comes against the backdrop of a renewed smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by a self-proclaimed “Coalition for Equity and Justice in Abia North Senate” a group whose members have held press briefings attacking Senator Kalu’s plans to seek re-election in 2027.

The plot, according to stakeholders, is rooted in envy and fear, fear that Kalu’s visible record of roads, water projects, schools, youth training, and now massive agricultural support is a stark contrast to what they themselves failed to deliver during their years in public office.

Speaking at a special church service in Ogudu Asaa, Isuikwuato Local Government Area, Reverend Uche Emenike of the Methodist Church made headlines when he warned that the spiritual consequences of such attacks could be dire.

“Heaven will not be happy if anyone rises to oppose Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in 2027,” Rev. Emenike thundered to a packed congregation. “This is a man rebuilding communities, not just talking politics. From Umunneochi to Arochukwu, from Bende to Isuikwuato, the roads are there. The farmers are smiling. The youth are being trained and empowered. You cannot fight God’s favour and expect to succeed.”

The cleric didn’t stop there. Turning directly to Chima Agbaeze, one of the Lawmaker’s loudest critics, Rev. Emenike described his actions as an “insult to the will of the people and the hand of God,” urging him to publicly apologise to both Kalu and the communities of Abia North.

“Anyone who spits on the hand that is building their future is not only ungrateful but invites divine wrath. Our people must not be deceived by this sudden pretence at moral outrage. Senator Kalu has given hope to the hopeless,” he added.

APC Abam Bloc Roars: “We Will Not Be Silent”

Adding to the chorus of rebuke, the Abam bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC) released a strongly worded communique condemning the smear effort as the last resort of “political opportunists” who once had power but failed to deliver anything close to Kalu’s record.

“Let it be known: You don’t silence legacy with blackmail,” the Abam leaders said. “These so-called champions of equity were nowhere to be found when mediocrity ruled our constituency.

“Now that OUK’s legacy of over 50 constituency projects, roads, schools, rural electrification, and youth training stands tall, they are uncomfortable.”

They reminded the public that there is clear precedent for a three-term senator, citing the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije who served Abia North for three terms without controversy.

“So why the noise now? The answer is simple; OUK’s impact exposes their emptiness. The politics of handouts is dead. The people want roads, they want training for their children, they want farming support and that is what OUK is delivering.”

The stakeholders warned that any attempt to hijack the narrative with sponsored press conferences and social media slander would fail, insisting that the real verdict lies in the hands of the people.

“This is not about one man’s ambition. It is about the people’s right to freely choose who truly represents them. Abam is watching. Abia North is watching. And come 2027, the decision will be made at the polling units not on the pages of paid statements.”

OUK Movement, Reality Organization: Loyalty Unshaken

In a further demonstration of unity, ward and LGA leaders of the OUK Movement and the Reality Organization the senator’s political structures convened in Abia North to review progress, celebrate recent successes, and reaffirm their total loyalty to Senator Kalu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The gathering, described by observers as a show of political strength, saw leaders openly declare that the smear tactics of desperate opponents would not derail the push for continuity, good governance, and national unity.

“Our people know the truth,” said one OUK Movement leader from Bende. “It is not about slogans and new coalitions. It is about what you have done. From the days of Governor to the Senate, OUK has never abandoned Abia North.”

Kalu Welcomes Decampees to APC

In a strategic political move, Senator Kalu also welcomed Hon. Kalu Uduma Igu a respected former Member of the House of Representatives, ex-Federal Commissioner, and ex-Director General of the Due Process Office in Abia State into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Political analysts consider Igu’s defection as a sign that the senator’s camp remains the rallying point for credible, experienced leaders determined to build a stronger Abia North.