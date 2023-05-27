Abia NLC Meets Otti, Promises To Call Of Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State Chapter’s two-week-old strike to force the government to pay its members’ unpaid salaries and pensions will soon come to an end as the union promised to do so for the Governor-elect, Alex Otti.

This assurance came after a late-Friday meeting between the union’s executives and the state’s incoming governor in Isialangwa, a rural community in the state.

The Abia NLC leadership, headed by Comrade Pascal Nweke, the party’s Chairman, had told Otti who would be sworn in as the state’s governor on Monday, May 29 that it would extend the gesture to him after consulting with its national leadership.

In response, Otti reaffirmed his pledge from his campaign to prioritize wage payments and make sure that any arrears are paid as soon as possible.

To persuade Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to pay the backlog of salaries, pensions, and retirement benefits due to state personnel, the national leadership of the NLC announced an indefinite strike in Abia State in February.

But just a few days ago, Hon. Iheanacho Obioma, the head of the Alex Otti Inauguration Committee, ask the union to end the strike as a show of good faith and support for the incoming Labour Party (LP) administration.