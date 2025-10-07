Abia Needs Good Governance, Accountability, Not Propaganda – Kalu To Otti

The ongoing political tension between Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti shows no signs of abating, as Kalu on Tuesday reiterated that the state requires effective governance and not propaganda.

The latest exchange follows a press statement by Governor Otti’s Special Adviser on Media, Ferdinand Ekeoma, titled “Governance in Abia, Benjamin Kalu Needs Tutorials More Than He Needs a Microphone.” Responding, Kalu’s office accused the governor’s administration of resorting to “blatant propaganda and personal attacks” instead of addressing pressing state issues.

“The people of Abia State deserve transparency, accountability, and tangible results, not public relations theatrics,” a statement by Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, read.

Citing the state’s own Q2 2025 Financial Report, Kalu noted that Abia receives an average of ₦38 billion monthly from FAAC allocations, internally generated revenue, and federal interventions. Despite receiving over ₦114 billion in the April–June 2025 quarter, the state remains visibly underdeveloped, with crumbling schools, dilapidated roads, unpaid pensions and gratuities, and a struggling healthcare system.

Kalu’s office further criticized the Otti administration’s reliance on exchange rate fluctuations to justify underperformance, pointing out that neighboring states such as Enugu, Anambra, and Imo, operating under similar economic conditions, are commissioning landmark projects. “The problem lies not in the economy but in mismanagement and misplaced priorities,” the statement added.

On workers’ welfare, Kalu noted that Abia’s civil servants continue to face economic hardship. While other states have implemented the ₦70,000 minimum wage, Abia civil servants earn as little as ₦29,000 monthly, with new nurses receiving only ₦80,000, far below the CONHESS-approved ₦340,000.

The statement also highlighted concerns over the state workforce and expenditures. With approximately 67,000 employees, including local government staff, the government reportedly spends ₦6.7 billion monthly on salaries, leaving roughly ₦31.3 billion unaccounted for.

Finally, Kalu raised issues over loan management, noting that despite Abia securing a $263.8 million African Development Bank (AfDB) loan, partly disbursed by the Islamic Development Bank, there is little evidence of developmental projects on the ground.

“The Deputy Speaker was right to call for accountability,” the statement concluded, “Abia State has the resources, but it is time for responsible leadership that prioritizes development, workers’ welfare, and the welfare of the people.”