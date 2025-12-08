Abia, NDPHC Begin Construction Of 7.5MVA Injection Substation

The Abia State Government, in partnership with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), has commenced the construction of a 7.5MVA, 33/11kV Injection Substation in Umuahia.

A statement on Monday also explained that the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, who performed the groundbreaking ceremony, described the project as a transformative initiative that will significantly boost power supply and enhance distribution reliability across the state.

He noted that the new infrastructure marks the beginning of a broader effort to modernise Abia’s power network and a major step toward strengthening electricity supply in Abia State.

Governor Otti commended the Federal Government and NDPHC for prioritising Abia in this strategic intervention. He also applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing reforms in the power sector, which he said have expanded the national electricity framework to encourage stronger state participation, private sector investment, and global partnerships.

The governor further revealed that the state government has budgeted for an additional 7.5MVA Injection Substation in the 2026 fiscal year, which will raise the combined capacity in the Ogurube Layout area of Umuahia to 15MVA once completed.

According to the statement, the project is being executed by NDPHC under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP). It added that its scope includes the construction of a 1km 33kV line, 1.2km of 11kV line, installation of two 300kVA distribution substations, and the provision of 2km of low-tension line.

NDPHC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, represented at the event by the Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Engr. Bello Babayo Bello reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding access to reliable and sustainable electricity nationwide. She said the Umuahia project reflects NDPHC’s mandate to empower communities and drive economic development.

The statement explained that the collaboration between the Federal Government, NDPHC, and the Abia State Government, stakeholders said, highlights the power of strategic partnerships in delivering critical infrastructure.

It added that when completed, the substation is expected to strengthen the electricity supply, support small businesses, promote industrial development, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents of Umuahia and surrounding communities.