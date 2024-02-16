Abia, NDLEA, Seize Hard Drugs Worth Millions, Arrest Drug Baron

The Abia State Government in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abia State Command yesterday seized hard drugs worth millions of naira and arrested a suspected major drug lord, Adaobi Nweke, and other hard drug peddlers in Umuahia in a sting operation in the state.

Addressing the press on the operation, Abia State Deputy Governor, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu, said drugs weighing 1.217kgs were seized and five persons, including two male and three female were arrested during the exercise and commanded the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security and the NDLEA for the successful operation.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to flushing out all forms of criminality, describing drugs as the bedrock of all criminal activities. According to him, “Abia is not a safe haven for any criminal. To all drug kingpins, the directives from the Governor of Abia State is very clear, stay away from Abia State, we don’t need you. You are not part of the development of the state.