Abia NBA Chairmen Laments Devastating Effect Of JUSUN Strike

The body of five branch Chairmen of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in Abia State has expressed displeasure over the closure of all the courts in Abia State because of the strike embarked upon by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The body of Abia Bar comprising five branches of NBA namely: Aba, Umuahia, Isiala Ngwa, Ohafia and Ukwa said that the latest strike which began on the 2nd of January, 2025 because Governor Alex Otti’s administration failed to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MUO) with JUSUN is a huge setback.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of Chairmen of Abia Bar held in Aba and signed by Charles Onuchukwu, Chairman of Aba branch, Isaac Anya, Chairman of Umuahia branch, Eze Nwaegoro, Chairman of Isiala-Ngwa branch, Ojike K.O.K, Chairman of Ohafia branch and Kingsley Nwachi, Chairman of Ukwa branch.

The Body of Chairmen of NBA branches in Abia State notes with dismay that the actions of JUSUN to embark on strike align with the directives from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and JUSUN National leadership which mandated all affected State branches to enforce the strike over the non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage and other salary adjustments under the Consolidated Judicial Salary Structure (CONJUSS) for Judicial Staff in Abia State.

The NBA Chairmen while rolling out the effect of the strike, said that pre-trial at the various detention centres in the state who from the constitution are presumed innocent until otherwise proven are still locked up without access to the court to seek bail.

According to the Chairmen, “Those who were granted bail before the strike but are yet to process the same are equally locked up. These categories of persons are now languishing in custody until the strike is called off, leading to prison congestion.

“There are equally inmates awaiting trial who are at the correctional centres whose trials have been delayed and jail term extended.

“The strike action has also made the enforcement of fundamental rights unattainable. And there is a total blackout or absence of justice in Abia State right now.

“Crime is equally on the increase with no open court to persecute the perpetrator and that police cannot get a warrant to arrest if their letter of invitation is not honoured.

“The judiciary is losing a lot of revenue with the continued closure of the courtrooms.”

The body decried that most lawyers, especially the young lawyers whose survival depends on the daily appearance fees, are currently impoverished because of the actions of the government and JUSUN.

The body therefore called upon the Abia government to immediately implement without further delay the New Minimum Wage for Judiciary Staff in Abia State in keeping faith to the earlier assurances and promise by the government to address the grievances of the Judiciary Staff including but not limited to implementing the Minimum Wage, wage awards, payment of arrears and provision of entitlements or benefits for retirees of the Judiciary.

The body of Chairmen of NBA branches in Abia State noted with displeasure that while other Civil Servants in Abia State who are paid under the public service salary structure may have received salary adjustments, Judiciary Staff in Abia State remain excluded.

It said it has resolved to engage the Abia government to ensure that the demands of the Abia Judiciary Staff are met within five working days (starting from today) and to ensure that the JUSUN Strike is immediately called off for the greater good of Abia State.

On the lack of appointment of judges for some years now, the body said it has resolved to convene a stakeholder meeting in collaboration with the Chief Judge of the State and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal of Abia State for a meeting.

Others said to be part of the meeting are

the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Abia State, Judges of the Abia State Judiciary, Learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Bar leaders and Elders of the Bar.

Addressing the issues surrounding the appointment of Chairmen of Customary Court in the state, the NBA body resolved that the Abia State Judicial Service Commission should immediately publish the result of the February 2024 aptitude test organized by the Commission for applicants, seeking to be appointed Chairmen of Customary Court without delay.

The Body of Chairmen of NBA branches in Abia State also said that it has resolved to ensure strict compliance with adherence to the Legal Practitioners Remuneration Order 2023 which regulates the remuneration of a Legal Practitioner for business and services rendered under ‘State Band 1’ of the order.

“It also resolved that all branches of Bar in Abia State must as a matter of urgent concern and importance set up a ‘Remuneration Committee’ and to also sensitize their members on the importance to conform with the order and ensure that the Legal Practitioners are fairly compensated for their expertise and efforts for all legal services rendered.

“This will safeguard the reputation of Legal Practices and the Legal Community in Abia State. It further resolved that a Joint Enlightenment Programme of all the NBA branches in Abia State will be carried out on a day and a time to be communicated by the body of Chairmen.”

